PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 21

Nov 21 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The B.C. government will consider proposals to impose higher property taxes on investors who buy agricultural land then reap huge tax benefits intended for farmers, not wealthy speculators. tgam.ca/2gcuBIE

** The federal government has approved a redress system to protect Canadian travelers, including children who can't board airline flights due to aviation security lists. tgam.ca/2gcwq8J

** Stornoway Diamond Corp is selling its first cluster of Quebec gemstones this week, the introductory auction of what it believes will be a strong market for its diamonds in the years ahead as overall industry supply begins to dwindle. tgam.ca/2gcvqS0

NATIONAL POST

** McDonald's Canada said it would become the exclusive provider of brewed coffee on all WestJet flights starting Nov. 21, an international first for its McCafé brand. bit.ly/2gcwaGM (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)

