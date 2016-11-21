PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 21

Nov 21 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The B.C. government will consider proposals to impose
higher property taxes on investors who buy agricultural land
then reap huge tax benefits intended for farmers, not wealthy
speculators. tgam.ca/2gcuBIE
** The federal government has approved a redress system to
protect Canadian travelers, including children who can't board
airline flights due to aviation security lists. tgam.ca/2gcwq8J
** Stornoway Diamond Corp is selling its first
cluster of Quebec gemstones this week, the introductory auction
of what it believes will be a strong market for its diamonds in
the years ahead as overall industry supply begins to dwindle. tgam.ca/2gcvqS0
NATIONAL POST
** McDonald's Canada said it would become the exclusive
provider of brewed coffee on all WestJet flights
starting Nov. 21, an international first for its McCafé brand. bit.ly/2gcwaGM
