PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Nov 22

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Donald Trump has unveiled plans for his first 100 days in
the White House, including withdrawing from a massive Pacific
Rim trade pact, cracking down on visa abuse and easing
restrictions on the development of shale energy and coal. tgam.ca/2gc0bow
** The British Columbia government is pledging to act
"quickly" to revise farm tax breaks so they can't be exploited
by investors who buy agricultural land but do little or no
farming. tgam.ca/2gbZwmN
** The economic impact of a large earthquake would lead to
massive financial losses and "put the national economy in
jeopardy," according to a new report from the Conference Board
of Canada. tgam.ca/2gbX7sj
NATIONAL POST
** The federal government's plan to phase out coal-fired
power ahead of schedule will affect taxpayers in Nova Scotia,
New Brunswick and Saskatchewan, but have little effect in
Alberta, the province with most coal-generated electricity
plants in the country. bit.ly/2gbZnA3
** Shares of Canada's largest solar panel maker slumped
Monday as its prospects for profitability dimmed amid a supply
glut that is casting a shadow over the entire industry. bit.ly/2gc0Ypr
** Wind Mobile is changing its name to Freedom Mobile in an
attempt to ditch lingering baggage associated with its brand
before it launches its new LTE network in its biggest markets,
Toronto and Vancouver. bit.ly/2gbTDWK
