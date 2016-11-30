PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Nov 30

Nov 30 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The federal government has approved two major crude oil
pipelines, including the controversial expansion of Kinder
Morgan's Trans Mountain line to Vancouver. Ottawa will also
impose a moratorium on crude oil tankers off the northerly coast
of British Columbia. (tgam.ca/2fCpGDB)
** Canadians have increasingly been spending more to visit
Cuba as resorts switched pricing to U.S. dollars in preparation
for a flood of American tourists. (tgam.ca/2fCoPCF)
** Executives from Air Miles parent company LoyaltyOne Inc,
one of Canada's largest loyalty program companies, went to
Queen's Park on Tuesday to state their objection to a bill that
would deny them the right to have points in their programs
expire in Ontario. (tgam.ca/2gIWjeH)
** Donald Trump is taking direct aim at Barack Obama's
legacy as he assembles an administration team bent on rolling
back some of his signature reforms in health care, immigration
and more. (tgam.ca/2fCcGOd)
NATIONAL POST
** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced approvals for two
major export pipelines Tuesday, while dismissing a third
pipeline and imposing a ban on oil tanker traffic on the
northern section of British Columbia's coast. (bit.ly/2gIZzqG)
** Amazon Inc remains tight-lipped about its plans
to launch its video streaming service in Canada, but local
players anticipate the deep-pocketed competitor will enter the
market by the end of the week. (bit.ly/2gIUizr)
** Foreign home ownership levels have nudged their way up in
Vancouver despite a tax brought in by the provincial government
which adds an extra 15 percent to the purchase price for any
overseas buyers. (bit.ly/2gIYejM)
