PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec 1

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** A stringent examination of the state of wireless
competition in four provinces is delaying BCE Inc's
$3.1-billion deal to acquire Manitoba Telecom Services Inc
. tgam.ca/2fHZsj7
** Toronto-Dominion is raising mortgage rates again,
and this time the lender is going much farther than its recent
hikes. tgam.ca/2fI4a05
** Protests, legal challenges over aboriginal rights and the
fate of an endangered population of killer whales are among the
hurdles facing Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain pipeline
project. tgam.ca/2fI1Czb
NATIONAL POST
** The agreement by OPEC members to cut production Wednesday
could provide much-needed cushion for Canadian oil producers,
though there are lingering doubts over whether the cartel can
ultimately meet its stated targets. bit.ly/2fHYnb5
** Rogers Media laid off 27 staff at its English-language
magazine publications Wednesday, a day after it announced 60
layoffs at its publications in Quebec. bit.ly/2fI4Rqb
(Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)