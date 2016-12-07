PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 7

Dec 7 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Alberta Premier Rachel Notley said environmental and
indigenous opponents of the Kinder Morgan pipeline
expansion have a legitimate right to protest, but they do not
hold a veto over the project and can't kill it. tgam.ca/2g9R7jA
** An Ontario Securities Commission proposal to require
financial advisers to act in the best interests of their clients
could push investment firms away from offering traditional
investment-advisory services if the new standard is too
difficult to implement, industry officials warn. tgam.ca/2g9WvDd
** Canadian banks have navigated through weak economic
growth, low interest rates and a depressed energy sector with
their profits intact, but one big threat remains: the domestic
housing market. tgam.ca/2g9ZLi8
NATIONAL POST
** Canada's telecommunications regulator is eliminating
roles at its seven regional offices and consolidating some
services at its National Capital Region headquarters in a push
toward "digital first." bit.ly/2ga6ubB
** Bank of Montreal beat market expectations when
it reported an 11 percent jump in net profit for the fourth
quarter, helped by growth in all segments. bit.ly/2ga1KD7
** A motion from the Senate Conservative leader Claude
Carignan - backed by government representative Peter Harder,
Liberal leader Joseph Day and Independent Senators Group
coordinator Elaine McCoy - seeks to add new independent members
to committees, where a substantial amount of the Senate's work
takes place. natpo.st/2ga21Wk
