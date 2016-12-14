PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Dec 14

Dec 14 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** British Columbia New Democratic Party leader John Horgan
says the Canadian federal government could end up having to use
the notwithstanding clause to proceed with the controversial
expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline if his party wins next
spring's provincial election. tgam.ca/2gJHag4
** In the first-ever commitment of government funds to
Canada's leading defender of the wrongfully convicted, the
government of Ontario and the Law Society of Upper Canada have
committed a total of $900,000 over three years to Innocence
Canada - at a time when the organization was facing financial
catastrophe. tgam.ca/2hqj8YW
** Canadian National Railway Co denied a report
that alleges the Montreal-based freight carrier has overcharged
Ontario taxpayers for construction work for the past 15 years. tgam.ca/2htAUYa
NATIONAL POST
** An attack on a mosque in Chakwal, Pakistan, has led to
calls for an investigation in Canada over allegations a
Toronto-area man was part of a group that vowed "extreme
measures" against the place of worship. bit.ly/2hssb8z
** A $1.5 billion project to train Canada's fighter pilots,
touted by the Liberal government as an example of how it is
improving defense procurement, has gone off track as the Liberal
government has quietly pushed the contract award date to next
year, an extension that could see the deal announced as late as
October. bit.ly/2gFzqO3
