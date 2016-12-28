PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 28

Dec 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The federal government is looking to boost the amount it contracts out to startups as part of its attempt to spur on Canada's emerging technology sector and create economic growth. tgam.ca/2hnO33S

** A British Columbia judge has ordered correctional officials to amend a program that allows prison staff to isolate inmates whose behaviour they deem problematic, saying the program deprives inmates of procedural fairness. tgam.ca/2hnLChV

** British Columbia Deputy Premier Rich Coleman believes in the long-term prospects for exporting liquefied natural gas from British Columbia, saying patience is a virtue during an industry slump. tgam.ca/2hnJLcY

NATIONAL POST

** BlackBerry Ltd may not be focused on smartphones anymore, but that doesn't mean the marketplace will stop seeing new devices with its brand. TCL Communication Technology Holdings Ltd announced it will unveil its new BlackBerry branded smartphones at the upcoming International Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in early January. bit.ly/2hnKWca

** While the Canadian oilpatch is fixating on crude oil pipelines, natural gas player Seven Generations Energy Ltd is eager to see some movement on natural gas pipelines to tap the Asian market. bit.ly/2hnMkeW

** President-elect Donald Trump's attacks during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign were directed toward Mexico and China, and not his country's largest bilateral trading partner, Canada, yet they could still present a challenge for Canadian business if he acts on them. bit.ly/2hnNyqt (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)