PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 28

THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The federal government is looking to boost the amount it
contracts out to startups as part of its attempt to spur on
Canada's emerging technology sector and create economic growth.
tgam.ca/2hnO33S
** A British Columbia judge has ordered correctional
officials to amend a program that allows prison staff to isolate
inmates whose behaviour they deem problematic, saying the
program deprives inmates of procedural fairness. tgam.ca/2hnLChV
** British Columbia Deputy Premier Rich Coleman believes in
the long-term prospects for exporting liquefied natural gas from
British Columbia, saying patience is a virtue during an industry
slump. tgam.ca/2hnJLcY
NATIONAL POST
** BlackBerry Ltd may not be focused on smartphones
anymore, but that doesn't mean the marketplace will stop seeing
new devices with its brand. TCL Communication Technology
Holdings Ltd announced it will unveil its new BlackBerry branded
smartphones at the upcoming International Consumer Electronics
Show in Las Vegas in early January. bit.ly/2hnKWca
** While the Canadian oilpatch is fixating on crude oil
pipelines, natural gas player Seven Generations Energy Ltd
is eager to see some movement on natural gas pipelines
to tap the Asian market. bit.ly/2hnMkeW
** President-elect Donald Trump's attacks during the 2016
U.S. presidential campaign were directed toward Mexico and
China, and not his country's largest bilateral trading partner,
Canada, yet they could still present a challenge for Canadian
business if he acts on them. bit.ly/2hnNyqt
