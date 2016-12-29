PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Dec 29

Dec 29 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Pacific NorthWest LNG is looking at lower-cost options as
it mulls whether to spend billions of dollars to build a
liquefied natural gas terminal in British Columbia amid a global
glut of LNG. tgam.ca/2iI1UXR
** Little more than a month before the Super Bowl, Bell
Media is launching an appeal of new rules to allow U.S.
television commercials to run on Canadian airwaves during the
big game, adding a fresh legal challenge to a recent chorus of
lobbying and public relations efforts to change the policy. tgam.ca/2iI5mC3
** British Columbians are deeply concerned about the
overdose crisis and want to see improved access to addiction
treatment - but, faced with an unprecedented number of drug
deaths in the province, they're also willing to consider more
radical options such as the legalization of hard drugs. tgam.ca/2iHXNuO
NATIONAL POST
** Aboriginal leaders in northwestern British Columbia
cautiously welcomed reports that Malaysia's state-owned oil
company Petronas is considering changes to its $27
billion Pacific Northwest LNG project near Prince Rupert to
alleviate environmental concerns. bit.ly/2iI7NEA
** A tiny Vancouver-based mining company, MGX Minerals Inc
, is betting Alberta's energy sector could benefit from
the rise of electric vehicles by harvesting its oilfield
wastewater for lithium carbonate, which is used to make
batteries for electric vehicles. bit.ly/2iI5jWA
** British Columbia Member of Parliament Peter Julian is
registered as the first and only contestant in the New
Democratic Party leadership race, but even he hasn't committed
to run. Julian registered on Dec. 21, according to Elections
Canada's website, and is accepting donations from supporters. bit.ly/2iHZhFo
