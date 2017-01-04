PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 4

Jan 4 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Finance and health ministers in the provinces and territories that have refused the federal government's offer on health-care funding are asking for a meeting between premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to put an end to the impasse. tgam.ca/2hPByyr

** Statements by U.S. transition officials and tweets by the President-elect Tuesday are bringing into question the future of jobs and exports from Canada's auto industry, as Donald Trump warns that U.S. companies should not be allowed to sell internationally manufactured cars in the U.S. market without penalty. tgam.ca/2hPyEK0

** More than 300 city employees in Vancouver have been commandeered from other jobs to help with salting and sanding roads, as well as picking up garbage and ticketing people for failing to shovel sidewalks, as the region enters its fourth week of an unusually cold and snowy winter. tgam.ca/2hPm1yo

NATIONAL POST

** The British Columbia government's newly unveiled "Home Owner Mortgage and Equity Partnership Program" will be giving out loans to first-time homebuyers who won't have to make payments or incur interest for the first five years after buying (then, the interest starts at the buyer's bank mortgage rate). bit.ly/2hPndC2

** TCL Communication, the Chinese company that manufactured the latest two devices for the former smartphone titan based in Waterloo, Ontario, released a teaser video for the next BlackBerry device on Twitter late Monday night. The four-second video zooms in on the physical QWERTY keyboard. bit.ly/2hPscTf

** City officials in Grande Prairie were justified in refusing an anti-abortion group's advertising campaign for public buses because the ad was likely "to cause psychological harm" to women who've had or are considering having abortions, an Alberta judge has ruled. bit.ly/2hPCVNk (Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)