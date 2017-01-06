PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 6

Jan 6 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The crushing Alberta recession has wiped out more than
C$4 billion ($3.02 billion) in value of downtown Calgary office
properties, city assessors warned Thursday, with some suburban
office landlords and retailers expected to see higher tax bills
as a result. tgam.ca/2iiUbvC
** Penn West Petroleum Ltd said on Thursday it
plans to spend C$180 million ($135.78 million) on operations
this year, up from its previous estimate of C$150 million
($113.15 million), with the largest chunk earmarked for its
Alberta Cardium operations. tgam.ca/2ij5kMM
** International Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland portrayed
Canada on Thursday as a global bulwark against populism and
protectionism. While other countries build walls, Canada is
opening its doors to trade and immigration, she said. tgam.ca/2iiYQ0w
NATIONAL POST
** Walmart and Visa have ended an acrimonious
and public battle over fees that saw the retail giant refuse to
accept Visa credit cards in its northern Ontario and Manitoba
stores. In a brief statement Thursday afternoon, Walmart said it
would allow customers in those regions to once again use Visa
cards beginning Friday. bit.ly/2ij1inX
** A new report suggests that Canada would benefit from
higher capacity of so-called "partial upgrading" technology, a
process that would help oilsands players fetch a higher price
for their product and ease longstanding pipeline woes. bit.ly/2iiZ1Jo
** Growing U.S. production of tight oil and shale gas,
combined with flat U.S. oil demand, is bad news for Canada,
which will have no alternative export market until it builds new
oil pipelines to the coasts and liquefied natural gas plants,
and even faces new competition from U.S. imports, according to
the U.S. Energy Information Administration's 2017 energy
outlook. bit.ly/2ij2vvo
($1 = C$1.33)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)