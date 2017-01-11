版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 11日 星期三 19:58 BJT

PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 11

Jan 11 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Canada's vast network of bank branches will shrink in 2017, with dozens of locations closing as institutions cut costs and invest billions in technology as more customers migrate online. tgam.ca/2iF5uOY

** The National Energy Board of Canada has officially appointed three new members to a panel that will restart the stalled review of the proposed Energy East pipeline. The new three-member panel will be headed by Don Ferguson, a former senior civil servant in New Brunswick. tgam.ca/2jzkP7P

NATIONAL POST

** An eventual increase in Canadian interest rates is not expected to lead to a spike in mortgage book losses for Canada's banks, Royal Bank of Canada Chief Executive Dave McKay told investors on Tuesday. bit.ly/2ifruPc

** Canadian Securities Administrators are calling for public input on a proposal to prohibit embedded commissions and trailer fees in investment funds, the strongest indication in a years-long process that an outright ban is on the table. bit.ly/2ift2ZP (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐