PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 12

Jan 12 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** British Columbia Premier Christy Clark says her
government has reached a financial deal with Kinder Morgan
worth as much as C$1 billion ($766.69 million) over the
next two decades, satisfying her demands that British Columbia
gets a fair share of the economic benefits from the expansion of
the Trans Mountain pipeline. tgam.ca/2jHaeI6
** The Calgary Real Estate Board predicted home sales in the
city would rise by 3 per cent this year to 18,335, but would
remain slightly below 2015 levels and well below the more than
25,000 resale homes that changed hands in 2014. Benchmark resale
prices, which fell 3.84 per cent last year, should begin to
level off with just 0.3 per cent growth this year, the board
said. tgam.ca/2jHirM4
** Trump International Hotel & Tower Toronto is looking for
a new owner, with creditors hoping that strong investor interest
in Canadian hospitality properties can rescue a development that
proved to be a money pit for its original backers. tgam.ca/2jHjIDd
NATIONAL POST
** Shaw Communications Inc has launched a
long-awaited, majorly upgraded television product that it
expects will take on internet-protocol TV offerings from its
main competitor. bit.ly/2jHjNGE
** Amazon Canada has been slapped with a C$1
million ($766,694.78) fine by the country's Competition Bureau
over misleading price claims. bit.ly/2jHgyiN
** McDonald's is making its popular all-day
breakfast a step closer to reality in Canada. The company now
offers its signature Egg McMuffins, wraps, hash browns and other
breakfast dishes at a handful of Canadian restaurants on a test
market basis, a spokesman confirmed Wednesday. bit.ly/2jHpG6X
($1 = 1.3043 Canadian dollars)
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)