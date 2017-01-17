PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 17

Jan 17 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Montreal's transit authority is pulling new trains built
by Bombardier Inc and Alstom SA out of
service following an equipment problem over the weekend that
forced the shutdown of a subway line for several hours. tgam.ca/2j3QQ42
** National Bank of Canada's capital markets arm has
hired veteran investment banker Dan Nowlan from rival CIBC World
Markets to beef up its client coverage team. tgam.ca/2j3VP4N
** Money manager Sentry Investments Inc appointed Phil Yuzpe
as its new chief executive, extending its string of senior
leadership changes that date back 18 months. tgam.ca/2j424Fo
NATIONAL POST
** Adam Waterous, who is leaving his job as global head of
investment banking at Scotiabank to start his own
private equity company and bet on the next Alberta drilling
boom, predicted a very busy year as "legacy" companies continue
to restructure and cut costs. bit.ly/2j42HPB
** There will be lots at stake in a Calgary court room
Wednesday when the various parties in the receivership of Twin
Butte Energy gather to hear how the proceeds from a proposed
sale of the company will be split up between creditors - if the
deal is approved at all. bit.ly/2j3RnCL
** Urbanation Inc, which has been tracking the condo sector
since 1981, said Monday in its year-end report that Toronto
condo rental rates jumped 11.7 per cent in 2016 with the average
rental rent in the fourth quarter reaching C$2.77 per square
foot per month. bit.ly/2j3SToJ
(Compiled by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)