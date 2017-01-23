PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 23

Jan 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Winning new automotive investment requires financial incentives from taxpayers, strong marketing by governments and enthusiastic local champions who can sell an automaker's head office on Canada as a good place to build vehicles, says a new study that examines why Toyota Motor Corp chose Canada for a new assembly plant. tgam.ca/2iUB13C

** Sentry Investments, one of Bay Street's best-known asset managers, replaced its chief executive officer, following an investigation into its mutual fund sales practices, the company has admitted. tgam.ca/2iUGs2c

** The acquisition of ITF Technologies of Montreal by Hong Kong-based O-Net Communications Ltd is the focus of a growing controversy after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government reversed a Harper cabinet order that sought to unwind this foreign purchase. tgam.ca/2iUCdUA

** Sources familiar with the Trudeau government's plans say Canadian officials are worried that mass protests would disrupt President Trump's visit to Canada, and that view has been shared with his team. tgam.ca/2iUHMlU

** British Columbia Premier Christy Clark is being accused of trying to distract from concerns about the lack of political-fundraising limits in the province with her decision to forgo a party stipend and a commitment to enact real-time donation reporting through legislation. tgam.ca/2iUGIhX

NATIONAL POST

** Mogo Finance Technology Inc has taken a step into the world of mortgages, registering as a broker in three provinces and launching an online and mobile interface where users can compare rates, apply for a mortgage and track their payment progress. bit.ly/2iUE9wj

** The proposal to build a major transmission line that would be buried beneath the floor of Lake Erie in order to transmit electricity between Canada and the United States reached a major regulatory milestone Friday. bit.ly/2iUMmR8