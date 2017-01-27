PRESS DIGEST-Canada - Jan 27

Jan 27 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** TransCanada Corp has taken U.S. President Donald
Trump up on his invitation and has formally submitted a new
application to the U.S. Department of State for its Keystone XL
pipeline. tgam.ca/2kamjVW
** Canada's housing agency has added Victoria to its list of
real estate markets with problems, seeing danger signs in the
British Columbia capital's home values. tgam.ca/2kajxzW
** Hunter Harrison has sold his shares in Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd, shortly after quitting as chief executive
officer of the Calgary company to pursue the top job at
Florida-based railway CSX Corp. tgam.ca/2karqW7
** As Britain starts the process of leaving the European
Union, Liam Fox, Britain's international trade secretary, tried
to assure Canadian businesses that robust trade between the two
nations would not be disrupted. tgam.ca/2karzZP
NATIONAL POST
** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp is not
removing the red flag it raised three months ago for the housing
market, saying it still sees strong overall evidence of
problematic market conditions. bit.ly/2karLIl
** Metro Inc has reaffirmed its commitment to the
Air Miles program after a report implied the grocery chain might
be looking to drop the loyalty program in Ontario. bit.ly/2kakFUc
** RBC Global Asset Management chief economist Eric
Lascelles on Thursday pushed back against fears over the impact
of a Donald Trump presidency on Canada, saying protectionist
trade policies could instead serve to hobble U.S. growth in the
long term. bit.ly/2kahdc8
