版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 18:47 BJT

PRESS DIGEST- Canada-Feb 10

Feb 10 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Energy Transfer Partners LLC, which is building the Dakota Access pipeline, expects to close the sale of a minority stake in the project to Enbridge Inc. tgam.ca/2kav0QM

** Canada and China are joining a mid-March summit hosted by Chile on how to advance trade in Asia-Pacific now that Donald Trump has pulled the United States out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and ceded leadership in the region. tgam.ca/2kaCenR

NATIONAL POST

** Open Text Corp has spent almost $3 billion on acquisitions over the past three years, including its recently-closed purchase of Dell EMC's enterprise content division. bit.ly/2kaj4ic

** Suncor Energy Inc's chief executive, Steve Williams, thinks Rex Tillerson, Donald Trump's secretary of state, could help shield domestic crude from a border adjustment tax. bit.ly/2kaof1A

** Advanced Development Group Ltd, a Canadian construction company, says it has severed ties with its representative in Baghdad and is probing what role he may have played in a recent missile test by the Iraqi government. bit.ly/2kapJZy (Compiled by Gaurika Juneja in Bengaluru)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐