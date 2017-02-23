PRESS DIGEST- Canada- Feb 23

Feb 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Startup accelerator Expa Labs, which grew out of a company started by Uber co-founder Garrett Camp, launched last year in New York and San Francisco. Earlier this month, it begun recruiting the first group of companies for its Canadian program, which will begin in June. (tgam.ca/2l7Sr9U)

** TransCanada said after weeks of discussions with producers, it has rejigged its Canadian Mainline system proposal and has launched a new open season – or a period to determine market interest. But it's still uncertain whether the offer moves the needle enough to break the impasse. (tgam.ca/2l2I2eJ)

NATIONAL POST

** Analysts at Moody's Investor Service said that global LNG markets are likely to remain oversupplied well into the next decade as Asian demand for the gas weakens and new supplies begin entering the market. (bit.ly/2mfmMnU)

** After hosting a lunch with Hunter Harrison and activist investor Paul Hilal, Wolfe Research says there's a 90 percent chance that Harrison will be installed as chief executive of CSX Corp within five months. (bit.ly/2lyoGjJ)

** The Bank of Nova Scotia's online platform, Tangerine, has a new chief executive at the helm. The company announced on Wednesday that Peter Aceto, who has been its CEO since 2008, will be succeeded by longtime executive Brenda Rideout, effective on March 1. (bit.ly/2lyydaj) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)