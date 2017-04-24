版本:
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 24

April 24 The following are the top stories from select Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The collegial race to lead the federal NDP received an injection of drama this week with the announcement that former veterans ombudsman Pat Stogran is now a candidate. tgam.ca/2psehuq

** The New Democratic Party in British Columbia has dismissed the critique of the party platform's financial sustainability. A five-page document commissioned by the BC Liberal Party found the NDP platform to be fiscally prudent, but neither transparent nor sustainable. tgam.ca/2ps7K2P

NATIONAL POST

** Bubbling beneath the surface of the BC campaign trail is a bitumen brawl between this province's New Democrats and Alberta's. And while neither political party seems willing to speak openly about the issue, the internal rift threatens unity at a time when the Orange Crush is poised to spill across BC, upending the 16-year dynasty of the Liberals. bit.ly/2pscoxT

** Dow Chemical Co. is in line to collect the largest patent infringement damage award in Canadian history following a courtroom victory against Nova Chemicals Corp. bit.ly/2ps8BAz (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)
