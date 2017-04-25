PRESS DIGEST- Canada-April 25

April 25 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pushed for the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to investigate leaks of classified cabinet deliberations regarding a naval supply ship project that eventually led the police to accuse Vice-Admiral Mark Norman of breach of trust, according to an insider. tgam.ca/2pvmC0z

** Ontario will provide residents in Hamilton, Thunder Bay and Lindsay with free income, part of the government's plan to test whether the extra funds will help improve their job prospects and quality of life. tgam.ca/2pvq630

** Canadian National Railway Co rode a wave of new shipping contracts and record volumes to a 12 percent jump in first-quarter profit. Revenue rose by 8 percent. tgam.ca/2pvosOV

NATIONAL POST

** The Ontario Securities Commission has been asked to halt Cenovus Energy Inc's blockbuster deal to buy ConocoPhillips' Canadian assets pending a shareholder vote. bit.ly/2pvrKlq

** A decade-long ceasefire in the U.S.-Canada softwood lumber war ends on Tuesday with the U.S. Commerce Department expected to slap a preliminary countervailing duty of around 20 percent on Canadian lumber shipments, in response to a complaint from U.S. lumber producers. bit.ly/2pvgTI4 (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)