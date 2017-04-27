PRESS DIGEST- Canada - April 27

April 27 The following are the top stories from
selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these
stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Shares of beleaguered mortgage lender Home Capital Group
Inc plunged on Wednesday as the company revealed it was
negotiating an emergency line of credit to shore up its finances
after depositors rushed to pull money from their savings
accounts. (tgam.ca/2pCcW4s)
** Kevin O' Leary will now campaign to elect Maxime Bernier
as the next leader of the Conservative Party after the celebrity
businessman's stunning decision to drop out of race and support
his former rival. (tgam.ca/2pChbNm)
** Vice-Admiral Mark Norman divulged cabinet secrets to an
executive with a Quebec-based shipyard and advised him how to
use the media to pressure the Liberals into approving a naval
supply-ship contract, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police allege.
(tgam.ca/2pChnfy)
NATIONAL POST
** Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp sees better housing
market conditions than it did 90 days ago but the federal Crown
corporation didn't see enough improvement in the second quarter
to remove its red warning label on the country as a whole. (bit.ly/2pCbfnw)
** Concerns over Cenovus Energy Inc's massive deal
with ConocoPhillips overshadowed the oilsands producer's
first quarter profit and improving financial results Wednesday.
(bit.ly/2pC7ajg)
(Compiled by Vishal Sridhar)