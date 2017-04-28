PRESS DIGEST-Canada - April 28

BRIEF-Rapid7 files for offering of up to $50 mln of shares of common stock
* Rapid7 inc - files for offering of up to $50 million of shares of common stock - sec filing
April 28 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Long-standing rules of criminal justice will be on the table when federal Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould sits down with her provincial counterparts on Friday to discuss solutions to backlogged courts and serious criminal charges being thrown out over delay. tgam.ca/2poIRT3
** The head of Montreal's police union has thrown Philippe Couillard's government into another Quebec corruption crisis after he alleged political interference blocked criminal charges against a current Liberal caucus member. tgam.ca/2qecPMq
NATIONAL POST
** Crescent Point Energy Corp earned a profit in the first quarter as the light oil producer tries to rebuild confidence in its stock following a sell-off at the end of last year. bit.ly/2qejaHF
** Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan has apologized to Canadian, American and Afghan troops that he served with in Afghanistan for claiming that he was the "architect" of Canada's most famous and bloodiest combat operation of that war. bit.ly/2qe871d (Compiled by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru)
TORONTO, May 23 Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, bolstered by bank stocks ahead of the release of earnings reports and a surge in BlackBerry Ltd shares, as trading resumed a day after the Victoria Day holiday.
* Great-West lifeco announces pricing of us$700 million of senior notes