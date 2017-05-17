版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 17日 星期三 18:56 BJT

PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 17

May 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** Hybrid and electric vehicles should generate billions of dollars in revenue for Linamar Corp, chief executive officer Linda Hasenfratz says. (tgam.ca/2pTxUrU)

** Despite widespread attention paid to the opioid crisis, the number of prescriptions filled for the powerful painkillers and the number of people taking them have continued to rise in Ontario, a new report says. (tgam.ca/2pVZwfm)

** British Columbia Premier Christy Clark is leaving the door open to electoral reform – one of the Green Party's "deal breakers" to secure its support in a potential minority legislature. (tgam.ca/2pVxFf6)

NATIONAL POST

** Postmedia Network Canada Corp, Canada's largest newspaper company, has appointed Janet Ecker, a former Ontario finance minister and advocate for Toronto's financial services industry, to its board of directors. (bit.ly/2pTqEMU)

** Pieridae Energy is looking for more deals after going public through a reverse takeover of Quebec City's Petrolia Inc . (bit.ly/2rpLiV8)

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐