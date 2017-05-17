PRESS DIGEST- Canada- May 17

BRIEF-Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
May 17 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** Hybrid and electric vehicles should generate billions of dollars in revenue for Linamar Corp, chief executive officer Linda Hasenfratz says. (tgam.ca/2pTxUrU)
** Despite widespread attention paid to the opioid crisis, the number of prescriptions filled for the powerful painkillers and the number of people taking them have continued to rise in Ontario, a new report says. (tgam.ca/2pVZwfm)
** British Columbia Premier Christy Clark is leaving the door open to electoral reform – one of the Green Party's "deal breakers" to secure its support in a potential minority legislature. (tgam.ca/2pVxFf6)
NATIONAL POST
** Postmedia Network Canada Corp, Canada's largest newspaper company, has appointed Janet Ecker, a former Ontario finance minister and advocate for Toronto's financial services industry, to its board of directors. (bit.ly/2pTqEMU)
** Pieridae Energy is looking for more deals after going public through a reverse takeover of Quebec City's Petrolia Inc . (bit.ly/2rpLiV8)
(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
* Sears Canada is said to prepare to seek creditor protection- Bloomberg, citing sources
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
MEXICO CITY, June 20 Mexican state oil producer Pemex will import additional gasoline after a major fire last week at its largest refinery that halted production, a company source said on Tuesday.