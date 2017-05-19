版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 19日 星期五 18:41 BJT

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 19

May 19 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

THE GLOBE AND MAIL

** The Trudeau government is threatening to jettison a multibillion-dollar purchase of Boeing Super Hornet fighters if the United States proceeds with damaging trade action against Montreal-based Bombardier Inc – a warning shot fired the same day the Trump administration officially started the countdown to the renegotiation of the North American free-trade agreement. (tgam.ca/2rlb2po)

** Russia is warning Canada the adoption of a Magnitsky-style law would result in a significant blow to bilateral relations, while a prominent Russian dissident commends Ottawa's decision to support sanctions against human-rights abusers worldwide. (tgam.ca/2rysDGQ)

** The Alberta government will provide a $235 million loan to accelerate the work of cleaning up "orphan" oil and gas wells that have come with a rash of bankruptcies connected to the global crude-price drop. (tgam.ca/2qykCE0)

NATIONAL POST

** The CPP Fund, which houses investments for the Canada Pension Plan, rose to $316.7 billion at the end of March on the back of an 11.8 percent net annual investment return. (bit.ly/2ryl9o9)

** A number of class action lawsuits have been filed against Barrick Gold Corp, alleging the world's largest gold miner misled shareholders about the fallout of its most recent cyanide spill at a flagship mine in Argentina. (bit.ly/2pSsAJq)

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐