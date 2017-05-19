PRESS DIGEST- Canada - May 19

May 19 The following are the top stories from
THE GLOBE AND MAIL
** The Trudeau government is threatening to jettison a
multibillion-dollar purchase of Boeing Super Hornet fighters if
the United States proceeds with damaging trade action against
Montreal-based Bombardier Inc – a warning shot fired
the same day the Trump administration officially started the
countdown to the renegotiation of the North American free-trade
agreement. (tgam.ca/2rlb2po)
** Russia is warning Canada the adoption of a
Magnitsky-style law would result in a significant blow to
bilateral relations, while a prominent Russian dissident
commends Ottawa's decision to support sanctions against
human-rights abusers worldwide. (tgam.ca/2rysDGQ)
** The Alberta government will provide a $235 million loan
to accelerate the work of cleaning up "orphan" oil and gas wells
that have come with a rash of bankruptcies connected to the
global crude-price drop. (tgam.ca/2qykCE0)
NATIONAL POST
** The CPP Fund, which houses investments for the Canada
Pension Plan, rose to $316.7 billion at the end of March on the
back of an 11.8 percent net annual investment return. (bit.ly/2ryl9o9)
** A number of class action lawsuits have been filed against
Barrick Gold Corp, alleging the world's largest gold
miner misled shareholders about the fallout of its most recent
cyanide spill at a flagship mine in Argentina. (bit.ly/2pSsAJq)
