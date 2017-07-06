FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada-July 6
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
2017年7月6日

2 分钟阅读

July 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Globe and Mail

** Condo prices are surging in Greater Vancouver, while the market for detached properties has bounced back less than a year after a tax on foreign buyers cooled off sales. tgam.ca/2tjXsCE

** Individual investors and private corporations own about 90 percent of Canada's purpose-built rental apartment units and most markets with a higher concentration of individual investors have lower average rents, according to a new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. tgam.ca/2tkfZyG

** The Competition Bureau has entered Canada's fight for fair ticketing practices, asking both original vendors and resale marketplaces to reveal that total value of event-ticket prices up front, rather than marketing "misleading" prices that avoid including service fees. tgam.ca/2tkflS0

National Post

** In a rare interview, Bill McCaffrey, MEG Energy Corp's nose-to-the-grindstone CEO, says Alberta's oil industry has made many changes and deserves recognition for moving the sector forward. bit.ly/2tkl4Y7

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which stood apart from other major pension plans and Canadian financial institutions because it didn't have a chief risk officer, appears to have had a change of heart. Neil Beaumont, who was most recently vice-president of Finance Minerals America for BHP Billiton, will become chief financial and risk officer at CPPIB on July 24. bit.ly/2tkm26p (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

