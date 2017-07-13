FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 13
2017年7月13日 / 上午10点59分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - July 13

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Globe and Mail

** Canada's Big Six banks raised their prime lending rates to 2.95 percent from 2.7 percent, after the Bank of Canada raised its key overnight lending rate by 25 basis points. (tgam.ca/2ugedzH)

** Executives of insolvent Sears Canada Inc plan to make a bid for some or all of the troubled retailer, according to court documents. (tgam.ca/2t6J4PO)

** Rogers Communications Inc recently tweaked some of its high-end wireless plans, a move that could herald a shift toward more U.S.-style pricing that separates the cost of customers' smartphones from their monthly service charges. (tgam.ca/2vfFkIc)

National Post

** The Bank of Canada raised its benchmark interest rate for the first time in seven years on Wednesday, and it did so with such an upbeat description of the economy that private sector analysts expect the bank to raise rates yet again later this year. (bit.ly/2ulydBH)

** The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board will buy Royal Dutch Shell Plc's interest in a natural gas project in Ireland in the pension fund’s latest deal for oil and gas assets. (bit.ly/2um4rNq)

** Home Capital Group Inc has chosen a mortgage industry veteran with a technology background as its new full-time president and chief executive, tasking Yousry Bissada with getting the beleaguered Toronto-based company "running on all cylinders" again. (bit.ly/2tLSIGm) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

