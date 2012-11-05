PRESS DIGEST-China-Nov 5

SHANGHAI Nov 5 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Beijing and parts of Northern China have seen record amounts of precipitation on Sunday, causing blizzards that have blanketed the areas in heavy snow. Soldiers have been dispatched to send food and water to stranded motorists and to dig out vehicles buried under the snow.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- China's money markets will see ample liquidity until early next year, recovering from a shortfall in the third quarter of this year.

-- Despite a rally in the domestic stock market last week, a sustained upward trend needs turnover being expanded as investor sentiment remains weak after the main Shanghai Composite Index performed poorly this year.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd , one of the country's top insurers, said the China Securities Regulatory Commission had approved its plan to raise HK$10.4 billion ($1.3 billion) through a Hong Kong H-share private placement.

CHINA DAILY

-- Taiyuan and Shuozhou, two major coal-mining cities in the coal-rich Shanxi province, will shift to a greener economic development model, including development of more clean energy industries that will help manage pollution.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- A commentary says the ruling Communist Party will resolutely crack down on corruption among some officials.