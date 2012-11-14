PRESS DIGEST- China - Nov 14

SHANGHAI Nov 14 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- The government is expected to give securities firms more freedom to make decisions regarding the setting up of their operational branches. They will be allowed to decide the number, types and locations of branches to be set up.

-- China's state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission, will invest 1.4 billion yuan ($224.85 million) in the construction of a premium cotton production base in Xinjiang during the 12th five-year plan period.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China's State Council has approved a plan to raise the Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme by 200 billion yuan.

-- Several Chinese government departments, including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, said they were looking at implementing policies to support the aircraft manufacturing industry.

CHINA DAILY (www.chinadaily.com.cn)

-- China Telecom Corp Ltd, the country's biggest fixed-line operator by revenue, will increase its pace of overseas expansion, the company's chairman Wang Xiaochu told the paper, adding that the company expected its global business unit to chalk up 10 billion yuan in sales this year.

-- PepsiCo Inc, the world's second-largest soft-drink maker, opened its largest research centre outside the U.S. in Shanghai on Tuesday.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- China will further open up low-altitude airspace to private planes next year with communications and surveillance facilities already built to ensure flight safety, an official with the state air traffic control commission told the paper at the Zhuhai airshow.

-- Heavy snow continues to cause havoc in China's northeast provinces, leading to the closure of all highways in Heilongjiang and schools in Jilin.

21st CENTURY BUSINESS HERALD

-- A report on "The reform of the acquisition of land" has recently been formally included in the Communist Party report, indicating a step closer to improving compensation for farmers displaced by land acquisitions.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- Contents of Hu Jintao's speech at the 18th Communist Party Congress revealed that the government has given more emphasis on its objective of securing and improving the lives of citizens, a professor at the Communist Party school said after studying the speech.

