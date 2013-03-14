PRESS DIGEST - China - March 14

SHANGHAI, March 14 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on
Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- The Shanghai Pudong Development Bank reported a net
profit of 34.2 billion yuan ($6 billion) in 2012, an increase of
25 percent from a year ago.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- China's Ministry of Railways said railway fixed asset
investment for the first two months of the year came to 37.6
billion yuan ($6 billion), up 26 percent and railway
infrastructure investment came to 25.1 billion yuan, up 21
percent.
-- The China unit of Hang Seng Bank, which is 60 percent
owned by HSBC Group, will get 2 billion yuan ($322 million) of
capital from its parent to play an active role in investing in
Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor, Qianhai
business zone, and cross-border RMB business, said Guan Yanping,
the vice president and head of the bank's China unit.
CHINA DAILY
-- Shanghai may consider expanding credit to small-medium
enterprises by way of a certified financial broker scheme, the
paper reported, quoting experts from the municipal government.
The scheme suggested by a government research team will allow
financial brokers to gain certification to provide their
services and allow the government to regulate the industry.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- Communist party officials should avoid fraternizing
closely with business contacts and form an alliance of interest
lest the officials lose their independence and self-discipline.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....