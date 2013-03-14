PRESS DIGEST - China - March 14

SHANGHAI, March 14 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

-- The Shanghai Pudong Development Bank reported a net profit of 34.2 billion yuan ($6 billion) in 2012, an increase of 25 percent from a year ago.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China's Ministry of Railways said railway fixed asset investment for the first two months of the year came to 37.6 billion yuan ($6 billion), up 26 percent and railway infrastructure investment came to 25.1 billion yuan, up 21 percent.

-- The China unit of Hang Seng Bank, which is 60 percent owned by HSBC Group, will get 2 billion yuan ($322 million) of capital from its parent to play an active role in investing in Renminbi Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor, Qianhai business zone, and cross-border RMB business, said Guan Yanping, the vice president and head of the bank's China unit.

CHINA DAILY

-- Shanghai may consider expanding credit to small-medium enterprises by way of a certified financial broker scheme, the paper reported, quoting experts from the municipal government. The scheme suggested by a government research team will allow financial brokers to gain certification to provide their services and allow the government to regulate the industry.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

-- Communist party officials should avoid fraternizing closely with business contacts and form an alliance of interest lest the officials lose their independence and self-discipline.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....