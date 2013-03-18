PRESS DIGEST - China - March 18

SHANGHAI, March 18 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- A commentary says remarks made by a new generation of
Chinese leaders elected in the annual session of China's
parliament, the National People's Congress, ended on Sunday and
signal a focus in ruling the country by laws and respect of the
people.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- The Bank of China Ltd said its
chairman Xiao Gang had resigned to take over another financial
leadership role. Earlier, news reports said Xiao, 54, had been
appointed head of the China Securities Regulatory Commission
(CSRC).
-- The Shanghai Stock Exchange will permit T+0 trading in
bond exchange traded funds (ETFs) starting on Monday, paving the
way for a resumption of a comprehensive T+0 trading system, in
which investors can buy and sell securities on the same day.
China suspended the system in 1995 to curb rampant speculation.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- Under new rules, the CSRC will allow qualified securities
brokerages to let staff hold options to boost their performance.
It will also allow mutual funds to use third-party
over-the-counter platforms to sell their products.
CHINA DAILY
-- Commercial property and office building sales in China's
capital, Beijing, surged 320.5 percent in the first 10 days of
March, in response to the government's new measures to cool down
the real estate sector.
