PRESS DIGEST - China - March 19

SHANGHAI, March 19 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on
Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Authorities are likely to release specific regulations
aimed at cooling the housing market in Beijing around the end of
this month, following the central government's recent
guidelines, the paper reports on its front page, citing
unidentified sources.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China is still studying plans for urbanization and has not
decided on a timetable yet, Li Tie, an official with the
National Development & Reform Commission, told a media
conference.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Yang Lei, deputy head of the oil and gas department of the
National Energy Administration, told a conference that a draft
of the shale gas industry development policy has been completed
and relevant ministries are discussing it.
- The Dalian Commodity Exchange is collecting industry
opinion on its draft proposal for the launch of egg futures,
part of its efforts to accelerate the launch of new futures
contracts.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- Chinese commercial banks are eager to provide loans to
support the new government's urbanization goals, but they have
also learned lessons from recent years and plan to be careful
about lending to highly indebted local government financing
platforms, the paper reports on its front page, citing a series
of recent interviews with bank executives.
CHINA DAILY
- China's first domestically designed and manufactured jumbo
cargo plane, the Yun-20, produced by Xi'an Aircraft Industry
(Group) Co Ltd, is on course to enter regular service within
five years following a successful test flight, the plane's chief
designer said.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's new premier Li Keqiang had a telephone
conversation with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev before
his official visit to the country. Both leaders hope the two
countries will press ahead with comprehensive strategic
cooperation.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....