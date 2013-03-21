PRESS DIGEST - China - March 21

SHANGHAI, March 21 Chinese newspapers available
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- China Telecom Corp Chairman Wang Xiaochu said
the company is in no rush to increase investments to upgrade to
the fourth-generation network (4G), but will do so once 4G
licenses are awarded. Wang said if 4G networks are required to
run China's homegrown technology standard, the company will not
rule out renting network space from China Mobile.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- China Vanke will not follow the trend of
raising house prices considering the harm soaring prices would
do to the real estate industry as well as the domestic economy,
Vanke president Wang Shi said.
CHINA DAILY
-- Government departments in China are buying more locally
made cars in response to Beijing's call for frugality,
carmarkers said. China's Ministry of Industry and Information
Technology published last year a catalogue of 400 cars available
for official use, most of them made by local companies or by
joint ventures with foreign firms.
