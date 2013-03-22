PRESS DIGEST - China - March 22

SHANGHAI, March 22 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

-- China will bar brokerages from marketing wealth management products that sell to more than 200 individual investors, starting June 1.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

-- China has approved setting up of the National Radio and Television Network Company, in a move that will accelerate the integration of TV and Internet.

CHINA DAILY

-- More than 20,000 college students in Wuhan have taken high-interest loans to buy fancy electronic products, mostly Apple devices, according to an official of Home Credit China.

SHANGHAI DAILY

-- Around 50,000 people die of tuberculosis every year in China, with about 1 million new cases reported annually, according to a health official.

