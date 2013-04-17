PRESS DIGEST - China - April 17

April 17 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- New loans are expected to fall in April after a sharp rise in March, according to unnamed banking industry insiders.

- A total of 21 listed steel companies had released their annual report by Wednesday. The reports show a total loss of 7.7 billion yuan in 2012 compared with a total profit of 9.8 billion yuan in 2011.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES JOURNAL

- Yi Xianrong, economist at the Chinese Academy of Social Science's Institute of Financial Research, argues in an editorial that the risk from China's shadow banking system has been exaggerated and that shadow banking is an important catalyst for financial innovation.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- China's Public Security Bureau arrested two bond-fund managers for unspecified financial crimes, one from Citic Securities Co Ltd and the other from Wanjia Asset Management.

- The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress will consider a revision to China's consumer protection law when it meets from April 23 to April 25. If approved, it would be the first revision in 20 years.

CHINA DAILY

- The People's Liberation Army has released a "white paper" that contains previously classified information on the strength and composition of its ground, air, and naval forces.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Over 92 percent of children born outside China's family planning law in Shanghai were children of migrant women, according to the Shanghai Population and Family Planning Commission, which is launching a campaign to combat violations of the law.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent condolences to his U.S. counterpart Barack Obama over the bombings at the Boston Marathon.

For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....