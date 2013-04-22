PRESS DIGEST - China - April 22

April 22 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd
said it had signed contracts worth of more than 1 trillion yuan
in 2012, up 12 percent from a year earlier. It targets to obtain
similar contract value in 2013.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- Xiao Jincheng, an official with land research unit of the
National Development & Reform Commission, the country's economic
watchdog, said the Sichuan earthquake was not likely to have any
big impact on the province's economic development in the long
term.
CHINA DAILY
- China's top three telecom operators -- China Mobile Ltd
, China Telecom Corp Ltd and China Unicom
-- and internet companies said on Sunday they were
making every effort to guarantee communication service in the
earthquake-hit Sichuan province.
- China's stock market is not likely to slump on Monday
after the earthquake, though it will be slightly affected by
geographical and psychological considerations, said economists.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's cabinet, the State Council, has issued a notice
urging to strengthen rescue work and arrangement with higher
order in the quake-stricken Sichuan province after the country's
worst earthquake in three years killed at least 186 people over
weekend.
