PRESS DIGEST - China - April 23

BRIEF-PNC Financial Services sees Q2 net interest income up low-single digits compared to Q1
* Sees Q2 net interest income up low-single digits compared to Q1 2017
SHANGHAI, April 23 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Tuesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- New ship orders rebounded nationwide in the first quarter and were up more than 70 percent from a year earlier, according to China Association of the National Shipbuilding Industry.
- Profits in China's 70 fund companies hit around 70 billion yuan ($11.32 billion) in the first quarter, rising 83 percent against the same period in 2012.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Food, beverage and medicine stocks are the pick of the moment, according to first quarter data from 70 Chinese funds. While overall assets under management were relatively stable, many funds chose to cut back on financial, real-estate and hard-hit baijiu stocks.
CHINA DAILY
- China's courts handled 83,850 civil lawsuits over intellectual property rights in 2012, up 44.1 percent year-on-year, according to a white paper from the country's top court.
* Instagram - over 200 million people now use Instagram Stories Source text : http://bit.ly/2o9CRMx Further company coverage:
April 13 Wells Fargo & Co posted flat quarterly earnings on Thursday and warned its costs would remain elevated as the fallout from a sales practices scandal continues to impact the third-largest U.S. bank.