PRESS DIGEST - China - May 16

SHANGHAI May 16 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The People's Bank of China Shanghai branch released data
that showed individual housing loans continued to soar in the
month of April. In April Shanghai's new foreign exchange
personal housing loans rose to 5.3 billion yuan.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The Chinese trade hub of Yiwu plans to expand its pilot
scheme to allow more cross-border yuan settlement at the end of
May.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese airlines will get their first Boeing Co
Dreamliners this quarter, said Boeing's China President Marc
Allen. China Southern Airlines is due to receive its
first Dreamliner jumbo jet by the end of May.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....