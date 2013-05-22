PRESS DIGEST - China - May 22

May 22 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- The China Securities Regulatory Commission should focus
on its key duties of regulating the market and delegate
unnecessary duties to other departments gradually, its Chairman
Xiao Gang said on Tuesday.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- A major gold deposit with estimated reserves of 53 tonnes
was discovered in Yili Valley of China's northwestern Xinjiang
province, government data showed. Total gold resources at the
field are expected to exceed 100 tonnes, with a potential value
of about 20 billion yuan ($3.26 billion).
CHINA DAILY
-- Local government officials said Dongguan in Guangzhou
province remains a top destination for processing trade
businesses, despite recent closures in the city being blamed on
the continued strength of the yuan.
-- The Shanghai government plans to allow cold-processed
poultry meat to return to the market by the end of May as there
have been no new confirmed cases of the H7N9 virus in China for
more than a week, giving the poultry industry a chance to
recover.
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- Cosco Pacific Ltd, the container-terminal arm
of China's biggest shipping group, agreed to sell its stake in
the world's largest shipping-container manufacturer to its
parent for $1.22 billion, according to a Hong Kong Stock
Exchange filing.
-- Three rice mills in central China's Hunan province are
being investigated after cadmium was found in their rice last
week, local authorities said last week. The mills were ordered
to recall their products and suspend business operations,
according to a statement released by the county government.
