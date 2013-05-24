PRESS DIGEST - China - May 24

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- Guangxi Guiguan Electric Power Co Ltd will buy 85 percent stake in LongTan Hydropower Development Co Ltd by offering around 15.15 billion yuan ($2.47 billion) of shares to LongTan's parent companies.
CHINA DAILY
-- Premier Li Keqiang's visit to Pakistan highlights the friendship between the two countries, said an editorial.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- The reconstruction of Lushan area in Sichuan province, which was hit by a major earthquake on April 20, will be completed in 3 years, according to the Sichuan Development and Reform Commission.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict