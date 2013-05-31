PRESS DIGEST - China - May 31

SHANGHAI May 31 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
-- President Xi Jinping's forthcoming visit to the United
States and three other American countries in early June will
help create favourable external conditions for a new round of
China's economic growth, this newspaper, which reflects views of
the ruling Chinese Communist Party, said in a commentary.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
-- There are still doubts about whether China's Shuanghui
International Holdings Ltd could successfully acquire U.S.
Smithfield Foods Inc as some foreign experts believe
Shuanghui's bid price at $4.7 billion was relatively low.
-- Assets managed by China's trust industry are poised to
exceed 10 trillion yuan ($1.63 trillion) in the first half of
this year from 7.47 trillion yuan at the end of last year, with
risk mounting due to the extraordinary expansion of the sector.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
-- China will step up reforms this year to liberalise its
interest rates and to make the yuan fully convertible
under the capital account, Xu Shaoshi, head of the National
Development and Reform Commission, the top economic planner,
told the annual meeting of economic structure reforms opened in
Beijing on Thursday.
-- China's central bank is likely to keep liquidity in the
country's money markets relatively tight next month.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
-- A new round of urbanisation in China may mean that
regulators would loosen tight grip on debt issuance by local
government financing vehicles even after warnings of high risk
involved in such debt.
CHINA DAILY
-- More European companies are planning further investment
in China amid signs that the country will carry out more
economic reforms, the paper said, citing the European Union
Chamber of Commerce in China.
SHANGHAI DAILY
-- China is studying the possibility of joining the U.S.-led
Trans-Pacific Partnership trade talks, Shen Danyang, a spokesman
for the Ministry of Commerce, said.
