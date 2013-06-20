PRESS DIGEST - China - June 20

SHANGHAI, June 20 Chinese newspapers available
in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on
Thursday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China Securities Regulatory Commission will introduce new
policies to simplify administrative approvals for mergers and
acquisitions, unnamed sources said.
- Despite signs of economic slowdown, policymakers should
focus on long-term structural reforms rather than short-term
stimulus measures, a front-page comment piece said.
SECURITIES TIMES
- Singapore government-owned developer CapitaLand China has
paid 1.9 billion yuan for a 70 percent stake in Shanghai Guang
Chuan Property Co Ltd, enabling CapitaLand to develop a
mixed-use project on a plot of land on Hanzhong Road in
Shanghai.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Shanghai issued new regulations easing requirements for
non-locals to apply for residency permits, making it the first
Chinese metropolis to give nearly equal urban status to
non-locals.
CHINA DAILY
- At least five countries are negotiating with China to buy
its domestically-developed Wing Loong drone, Ma Zhiping, general
manager of China National Aero-Technology Import and Export
Corp, said at the 50th International Paris Air Show.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China is trying to attract public attention to the issue
of food safety in order to demonstrate the government's
determination to resolve this problem, rebuild public confidence
in food safety, and get more people involved in solving the
problem, the newspaper said in a commentary.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....