PRESS DIGEST - China - July 1

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- China Vanke President Yu Liang said China's monetary tightening will favour the healthy development of the real estate industry, but the next two to three years will bring pain to companies as the industry consolidates.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- China's economy is expected to enter a phase of change in two to three years, when growth will moderate, said Liu Shijing, deputy director with the Development Research Centre of the State Council.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- The Law of Protection of Rights and Interests of the Aged, which makes it illegal for children to neglect the "spiritual needs" of parents over 60, has come into effect in China, amid concern from legal professionals that the provisions are too vague.

CHINA DAILY

- China's land market hit a five-year high in May as transfer fees in 10 major cities touched $11 billion, an increase of nearly 400 percent year on year, according to industry statistics released by E-House China Real Estate Research and Development Institute.

