PRESS DIGEST - China - July 5

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China's central government has earmarked 100 million yuan
($16.3 million) for the development of food safety monitoring
projects in 24 regions including Shanxi, Inner Mongolia,
Chongqing and Sichuan in 2013, which follows Beijing's recent
decision to allocate 2.579 billion yuan for agricultural
development loans this year.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China is studying measures, including an expansion of the
property tax pilot programme, setting up of a nationwide
information network and a uniform real estate registration
system as part of efforts to control home prices in the long
run.
SECURITIES TIMES
- China's A share IPO market will, at the earliest, restart
at the end of August, said Zhaofeng, greater China managing
partner of international accounting firm Ernst & Young, after
discussions with customers.
CHINA DAILY
- Swedish furniture group Ikea has teamed up with
Chinese solar firm Hanergy Holdings Group on a
grid-connected solar power generation project for all of Ikea
stores. The move is part of Ikea's plan to promote energy
efficiency and reduce emissions.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Sales of medium to high-end homes in Shanghai rose
significantly in the first half of the year although prices were
relatively stable. Purchases of homes costing more than 30,000
yuan per square metre rose 84 percent in the first six months of
the year, compared with the period year, according to Shanghai
Deovolente Realty Co.
