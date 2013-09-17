PRESS DIGEST-China - Sept 17

Sept 17 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China may introduce property trusts this year, giving
developers a much needed new source of funding. The move could
come as part of a government change of tack to ease tight
monetary policies, the paper said, citing industry sources.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- Bankruptcy proceedings for China's Suntech Power Holdings'
Wuxi unit will likely be delayed by three months to the
end of December as the company and creditors have yet to submit
a plan to restructure its debt obligations, the paper said,
citing unidentified court officials.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Chinese banks may be locked out from participating in the
government bond futures market for the first year, according to
industry insiders. The market launched in early September for
the first time after a trading scandal caused the government to
shut it 18 years ago.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- The Zhabei District government urged people to call a
hotline and report instances of government cars being used for
private purposes, in a bid to halt abuse of privileges, an
official said on Monday. Official vehicles will be marked to
identify them.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- China's publishing associations should assist the Central
Propaganda Department's bid to strengthen the management of
children's publishing, according to an editorial in the paper
which acts as the government's mouthpiece. Currently, children's
publications have vulgar content and are of poor quality.
