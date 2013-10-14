PRESS DIGEST -China - Oct 14

SHANGHAI Oct 14 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China may widen financing channels for developers and
introduce new tax and land policies to promote long-term growth
in the real estate industry, according to unidentified sources.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- The number of China's rural banks has increased to 1,000
since the first was set up in 2007. The banks support the
financing needs of small rural enterprises.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- HSBC Holdings PLC and the Chinese unit of Bank of
East Asia Ltd received regulatory approval to open a
branch in Shanghai's test free trade zone, according to email
statements from both banks received over the weekend.
CHINA DAILY
- Improving rural living and agricultural production is
important for long-term and balanced social progress, said an
editorial. The importance of this sector should be on par with
the priority given to urbanization, it said.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- Small enterprises pave the way to a great future, said a
report in the paper that acts as the government's mouthpiece.
Innovation will drive the economic strategy forward, it said.
For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....