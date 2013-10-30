PRESS DIGEST- China - Oct 30

Oct 30 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- The net profit of 116 Chinese property companies increased
30.6 percent in the first nine months of this year, according to
Wind, a financial data provider.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China Development Bank Corp is working with
local governments and enterprises to review re-mortgage
financing issues of photovoltaic power plants, according to
sources. The bank is developing new finance rules to address
industry financing difficulties, they said.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- China Vanke Co Ltd confirmed on Tuesday that
it will buy up to HK$3 billion ($386.9 million) worth of shares
in the Hong Kong IPO of Huishang Bank, making it the largest
shareholder.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- China's central bank has set up a firewall that can
distinguish between accounts set up within and outside of
Shanghai's pilot free-trade zone so that authorities can monitor
transactions in real time, said Li Xunlei, chief economist at
Haitong Securities.
CHINA DAILY
- Sixteen percent of Chinese households have had their homes
demolished or seized during China's urbanization drive, but few
have received support in gaining employment or access to social
security services, a survey of some 12,500 people nationwide
showed.
Less than 80 percent of those who had land seized said they
received compensation, while 94 percent of those whose homes
were demolished had received compensation.
