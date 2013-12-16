PRESS DIGEST-China - Dec 16

SHANGHAI Dec 16 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday.
Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- National Development & Reform Commission, China's top
planning body, said the country will allocate more resources for
fundamental and strategic projects such as railway construction
and low-income housing projects, while cutting investments in
smaller projects in competitive sectors.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- China's lunar lander and the rover it carried have sent
back photos they took of each other to Earth.
CHINA DAILY
- China's top drug administration is holding back 450,000
hepatitis B vaccines after two babies died following injections
last week. Officials said no clear link has been established
between the vaccines and the deaths.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- In order to improve the work ethics of party members,
institutional mechanisms must also change, said a commentary in
the paper that acts as the party's mouthpiece.
CHINA FINANCE NETWORK
Central Huijin Investments, a government-owned asset
management firm, has quietly increased its holdings in New China
Life Insurance and Everbright Bank.
