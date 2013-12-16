PRESS DIGEST-China - Dec 16

SHANGHAI Dec 16 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- National Development & Reform Commission, China's top planning body, said the country will allocate more resources for fundamental and strategic projects such as railway construction and low-income housing projects, while cutting investments in smaller projects in competitive sectors.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- China's lunar lander and the rover it carried have sent back photos they took of each other to Earth.

CHINA DAILY

- China's top drug administration is holding back 450,000 hepatitis B vaccines after two babies died following injections last week. Officials said no clear link has been established between the vaccines and the deaths.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- In order to improve the work ethics of party members, institutional mechanisms must also change, said a commentary in the paper that acts as the party's mouthpiece.

CHINA FINANCE NETWORK

Central Huijin Investments, a government-owned asset management firm, has quietly increased its holdings in New China Life Insurance and Everbright Bank.

