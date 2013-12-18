PRESS DIGEST -China - Dec 18

SHANGHAI Dec 18 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Wednesday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL

- The most severe threat to China's economy in 2014 could come from its volatile property market, experts and analysts told the paper. The real estate environment could lead to the weakening of investment and a hard landing, they said.

- China's banking regulator discussed drafting regulations on the establishment of private banks and the use of private capital to establish small and medium-sized banks in a meeting held on Monday, the paper said.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Online sales of masks and air purifiers on China's online marketplace Taobao have reached 870 million yuan ($143.3 million) so far this year amid the country's worsening smog. Rival JD.com said similar sales had increased 685 percent versus 2012.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Chinese search engine firm Baidu Inc is set to launch a new financial management product "Baifa" on Dec. 20 in conjunction with asset management firm Harvest Fund. The product will have a 1 yuan threshold for investment.

CHINA DAILY

- Authorities in China's northeastern Hebei province began the demolition of 18 cement factories on Tuesday in a bid to clean up soaring levels of pollution. Seventy-four plants on the outskirts of Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital, are targeted for destruction by March.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- Some of China's government units have become complacent about mass education, said a commentary in the paper that acts as the Party's mouthpiece. Such complacency only underlines the importance of educating the masses, it said.

