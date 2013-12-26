PRESS DIGEST- China - Dec 26

Dec 26 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Thursday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- China will push forward the development of a modernized
seed industry, China's vice premier Wang Yang said at a
conference on Tuesday. Measures will include enhancing levels of
scientific research and protecting seed bank resources.
- China may soon be able to export high-speed rail
technology. The first order is likely to come from Eastern
Europe, sources told the paper, a potential boost for railway
maker China CNR Corp Ltd, as it already manufactures
to European standards.
- China's GDP growth is estimated to hit 7.7 percent this
year and 7.8 percent in 2014, according to the Chinese Academy
of Social Sciences, a government think tank. Bank of China Ltd
estimates GDP growth to be 7.6 percent.
NATIONAL BUSINESS DAILY
- China's new regulations to raise consumer trust in
domestic infant milk formula will be the strictest in China for
any food type, said Teng Jiacai, deputy head of the China Food
and Drug Administration.
CHINA DAILY
- China is making unprecedented efforts to ensure grain
security, urging a 95 percent self-sufficient ratio, according
to official targets announced this week.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- New anti-graft guidelines released this week will greatly
enhance China's ability to battle rampant official corruption,
according to a commentary in the Party's mouthpiece paper.
President Xi Jinping has vowed to make stamping out official
corruption a key focus of his administration.
