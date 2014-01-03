PRESS DIGEST - China - Jan 3

SHANGHAI Jan 3 Chinese newspapers available in
Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Friday.
CHINA DAILY
- Chinese judges are quitting in droves, complaining of too
much interference from government officials, heavy caseloads,
and salaries of 5,000 yuan ($830) per month.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- China is expected to take over the United States as the
world's largest foreign trader by volume in 2013.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- A poll by the National Bureau of Statistics showed 87.3
percent of citizens surveyed in 21 provinces believed a campaign
against official corruption launched by the country's new
leadership, which came into power in November 2012, had won some
success.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- A helicopter from the Chinese icebreaker Snow Dragon
picked up the first batch of passengers from stranded Russian
ship MV Akademik Shokalskiy as a rescue operation got underway
in the Antarctic on Thursday.
SECURITIES TIMES
- The China Securities Regulatory Commission plans to revise
rules, including those governing corporate restructuring, to
implement principles announced last month by the State Council,
the cabinet, to strengthen protection of small investors.
CHINA SECURITIES JOURNAL
- Another five companies have obtained regulatory approvals
to launch initial public offerings (IPOs), with general
equipment producer Anhui Yingliu Electromechanical publishing
its share issue prospectus to float 80 million shares for a
listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. More than a dozen firms
have won approvals to launch IPOs since China ended a 14-month
freeze.
- The first batch of companies launching IPOs after the
freeze appears to be pricing their issues at 20 to 30 times of
their historical earnings, lower than prices that firms fixed
before the freeze, because regulators have issued new rules to
clamp down on excessive pricing and rampant speculation in new
shares.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- China CNR Corp, one of the country's top two
train makers, said it won approval from the state asset
management bureau to issue H shares to be listed on the Hong
Kong stock exchange.
- China will study Tobin Tax, a proposal made by the
European Union to levy trading tax globally on spot foreign
exchange transactions so as to curb speculation, vice central
bank governor Yi Gang said in an article published by the "Qiu
Shi" (Seeking Truth) magazine.
