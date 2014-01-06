PRESS DIGEST- China - Jan 6

Jan 6 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing
and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters
has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their
accuracy.
SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS
- Guangdong province officials have delegated more
decision-making and application approval authority to the
Qianhai Free Trade Zone, which was designed to serve as a test
bed for currency and capital account reform.
CHINA DAILY
- Nearly 37,000 official were probed for graft in the first
11 months of last year as China steps up a sweeping campaign
against official corruption, procurators said.
- Samples of goose meat taken from a market in southern
Chinese province of Guangdong have tested positive for H7N9
avian influenza, the local health authorities said.
PEOPLE'S DAILY
- A commentary by the official mouthpiece of the Communist
Party of China criticised Southeast Asian countries for failing
to adequately criticise Japanese prime ministry Shinzio Abe for
a recent visit to the Yakusuni Shrine, which houses the graves
of multiple convicted war criminals.
SHANGHAI DAILY
- Twenty-one police officers and government officials were
engaged in drug dealing in the Boshe village in Guangdong
province, where three tonnes of crystal methamphetamine was
seized in recent raids.
CHINA BUSINESS NEWS
- Sources said an official document aimed at tightening
supervision of China's rapid growing shadow banks has been
issued to banks.
