PRESS DIGEST- China - Jan 6

Jan 6 Chinese newspapers available in Beijing and Shanghai carried the following stories on Monday. Reuters has not checked the stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

SHANGHAI SECURITIES NEWS

- Guangdong province officials have delegated more decision-making and application approval authority to the Qianhai Free Trade Zone, which was designed to serve as a test bed for currency and capital account reform.

CHINA DAILY

- Nearly 37,000 official were probed for graft in the first 11 months of last year as China steps up a sweeping campaign against official corruption, procurators said.

- Samples of goose meat taken from a market in southern Chinese province of Guangdong have tested positive for H7N9 avian influenza, the local health authorities said.

PEOPLE'S DAILY

- A commentary by the official mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China criticised Southeast Asian countries for failing to adequately criticise Japanese prime ministry Shinzio Abe for a recent visit to the Yakusuni Shrine, which houses the graves of multiple convicted war criminals.

SHANGHAI DAILY

- Twenty-one police officers and government officials were engaged in drug dealing in the Boshe village in Guangdong province, where three tonnes of crystal methamphetamine was seized in recent raids.

CHINA BUSINESS NEWS

- Sources said an official document aimed at tightening supervision of China's rapid growing shadow banks has been issued to banks. For Hong Kong and South China newspapers see.....